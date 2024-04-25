Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 215,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

