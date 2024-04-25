First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 120,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,354. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

