Enovix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 31,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,932 call options.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $972.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.62. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

