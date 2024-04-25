The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.39. 1,634,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $250.63. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.