Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,392,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 46,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,146. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $97.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

