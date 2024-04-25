Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,418,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 444,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.09. 2,670,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,396. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.