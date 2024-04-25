Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veralto stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 593,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,146. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

