W Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,643 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

