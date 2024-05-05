Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

