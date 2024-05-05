W Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

