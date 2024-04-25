Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

NYSE SF traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $77.55. 229,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

