Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $126.64. The company had a trading volume of 531,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,967. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

