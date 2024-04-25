Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.46. 469,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,964. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

