Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,230,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,945,330. The company has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

