Acas LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.24. 985,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

