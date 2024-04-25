Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Pathward Financial updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 59,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,508. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

