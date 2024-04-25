Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.70 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 18,260,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,534,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.