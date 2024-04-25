WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.0 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.
WEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $16.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.07. 202,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,253. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEX
Insider Buying and Selling at WEX
In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $6,281,961 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.