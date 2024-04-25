Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 8,050.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Price Performance

Edible Garden stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,737. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 64.34% and a negative return on equity of 311.58%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.