Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $198.52 and a one year high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

