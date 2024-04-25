The Goldman Sachs Group Increases SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $74.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 67.14.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SN

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SN opened at 62.93 on Thursday. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 51.21.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.