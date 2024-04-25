United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 2.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $149.74 and last traded at $148.75. 2,519,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,297,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.36.
The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service
In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.03.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
