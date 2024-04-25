Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Repligen were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $167.86 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

