GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.