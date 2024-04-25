GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 165,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,070,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 34,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

