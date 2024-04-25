Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 12.5%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 347,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 118,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

