Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.52. 161,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 62,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

