Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issued By B. Riley

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

PLCE opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $7,999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,849,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $20,380,354.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,097,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

