Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Reduced by Analyst

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

