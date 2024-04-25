American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

