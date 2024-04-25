Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $234.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.