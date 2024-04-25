Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 7,714.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 81.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 38.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

