Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 11,822.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,943 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,055,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iRobot by 21.9% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 362,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

