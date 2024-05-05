WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

WT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

