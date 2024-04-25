Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSP. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,798,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 million, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

