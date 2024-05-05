Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) target price on the stock.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Howden Joinery Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.87) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.68) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.56) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.42) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 872 ($10.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 865.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 788.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,895.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($11.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,565.22%.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £153.09 ($192.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,461.40). In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £153.09 ($192.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,461.40). Also, insider Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.92), for a total value of £513,353.06 ($644,834.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,178 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

