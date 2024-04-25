Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:R opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.71.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

