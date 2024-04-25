FY2024 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,164,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

