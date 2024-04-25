Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TRCS opened at GBX 825 ($10.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £249.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3,727.27 and a beta of 0.73. Tracsis has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($8.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($12.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 896.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 860.75.

In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($10.99), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($24,591.53). Also, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total value of £84,318 ($104,147.73). Insiders own 4.13% of the company's stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.00) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

