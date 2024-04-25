Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Price Performance
MIX opened at GBX 55.01 ($0.68) on Thursday. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.50 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.69.
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile
