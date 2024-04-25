Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issued By William Blair

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Report on HCSG
Healthcare Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Services Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.