Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issued By William Blair

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

