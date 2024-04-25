Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $274.47 and last traded at $274.10. Approximately 1,212,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,807,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.33.
The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $505.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.97.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
