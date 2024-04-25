DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of DexCom worth $85,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

