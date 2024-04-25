BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from BMO Covered Call Technology ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMO Covered Call Technology ETF stock opened at 41.86 on Thursday. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of 27.71 and a fifty-two week high of 44.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 42.43.

