Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.