California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $91,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

