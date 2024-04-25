Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.91% from the company’s previous close.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 653,932 shares of company stock worth $10,054,814. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

