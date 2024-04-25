Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.56% of Omnicom Group worth $95,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

