Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 14,844 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $24,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

Expensify Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 433.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.