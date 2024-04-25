Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $151,492.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,950,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,247,050.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

